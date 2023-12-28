Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 841 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 841 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,260 shares of company stock worth $15,640,524 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $408.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.64. The stock has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $282.21 and a 1-year high of $413.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

