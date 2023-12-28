Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after buying an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 133.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,531 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $69.29 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

