Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $143.70 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.02. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

