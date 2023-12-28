Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 128 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $202.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.22. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $203.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on AVY shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

