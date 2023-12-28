Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 18 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.12.

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,918 shares of company stock worth $4,074,793 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $874.37 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $899.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $818.44 and a 200 day moving average of $798.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

