Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 19,309 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,309 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

