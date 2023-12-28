Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 208 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $222.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.79 and its 200 day moving average is $208.25. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

