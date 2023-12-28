Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 276 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Entergy by 108.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.91.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $100.33 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.73 and its 200 day moving average is $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

