Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,480 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
VCIT opened at $81.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.62.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
