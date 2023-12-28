Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 451 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX stock opened at $62.04 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.73.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

