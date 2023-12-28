Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,873 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13,636.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.81.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

