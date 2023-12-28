Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $170.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.05. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.52 and a 52 week high of $170.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.84 and a 200 day moving average of $134.51.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

