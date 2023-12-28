Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 717.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Global Payments by 46.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $127.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.27. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $138.07.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

