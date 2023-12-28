Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Ovintiv stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $52.47.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.90%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

