Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,836,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,175,000 after purchasing an additional 285,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3 %

RY stock opened at $101.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.83 and a 200-day moving average of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

