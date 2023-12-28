Cassia Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.4% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $494.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.88. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.