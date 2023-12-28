Cassia Capital Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,894 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.0% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% during the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,438,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $374.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $363.59 and its 200 day moving average is $342.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.