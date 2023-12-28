CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 160.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $228.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.94 and a 200-day moving average of $202.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $229.42.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

