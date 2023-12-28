CGN Advisors LLC Buys 638 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,086 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 101,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 167,693 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.59.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $153.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $155.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,901,453. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

