Columbus Macro LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.40 and a 200-day moving average of $159.62. The company has a market cap of $376.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

