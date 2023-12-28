Community Trust & Investment Co. Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

NYSE:XOM opened at $101.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

