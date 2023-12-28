Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 2,951 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 97,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 73,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.66 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $402.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

