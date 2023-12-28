Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after buying an additional 349,575,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after buying an additional 1,690,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 265.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $196,727,000 after buying an additional 1,101,229 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,827,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,019. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $136.71 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $143.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.84. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

