Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $466.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $521.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.