Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,142,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 12.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,381,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,044,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Enbridge by 57.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,632,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $42.11.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

