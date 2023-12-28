ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $101.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $402.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

