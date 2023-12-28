Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after acquiring an additional 788,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $26.08 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.92%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $418,047.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,822,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $418,047.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,822,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $866,851.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,998,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,901 shares of company stock worth $1,292,411. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

