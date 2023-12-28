Essex LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Essex LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Essex LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,368 shares of company stock worth $15,533,839. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $141.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $143.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

