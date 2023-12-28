Exeter Financial LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $101.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.79 and its 200-day moving average is $107.23. The stock has a market cap of $402.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.