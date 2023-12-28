Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.5% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 45,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,235,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,515,000 after purchasing an additional 94,056 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $101.66 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $402.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

