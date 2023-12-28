Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Decreased by TTP Investments Inc.

TTP Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.1% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

