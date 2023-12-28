Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $153.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.59.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,901,453. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

