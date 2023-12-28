Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,658,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,046,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.1 %

BLDR stock opened at $170.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.84 and its 200 day moving average is $134.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.05. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.52 and a 1-year high of $170.97.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

