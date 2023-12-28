Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 35 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 561 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 105.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.14.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $565.62 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.89.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

