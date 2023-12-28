Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,197.8% in the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 392,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,540,000 after purchasing an additional 73,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,807,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $83.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.02. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.