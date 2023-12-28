Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,281,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,132,000 after purchasing an additional 250,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,023,000 after purchasing an additional 823,226 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,319,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,362,000 after purchasing an additional 330,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

