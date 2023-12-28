Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 65,406 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,422,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QWLD opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $92.92 and a 12 month high of $110.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.27.

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

