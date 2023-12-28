Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $157.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.14 and its 200-day moving average is $142.54. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $165.57.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.60.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

