Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $292,000 in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Equinix by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 61.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $806.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $648.23 and a 1 year high of $824.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $775.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $770.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

