Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $308,000 in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.90. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

