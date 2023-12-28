Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 699 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,591,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $184,478,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 258.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,003,000 after purchasing an additional 174,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $792,790,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM stock opened at $499.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $499.89.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

