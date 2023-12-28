Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,029,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 24,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 21,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $371,989.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,455.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Black Stone Minerals news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 21,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $371,989.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,455.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $455,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,727,791 shares in the company, valued at $49,673,074.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 109,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,689. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of BSM opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.97. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.23 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 71.68%. Analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

