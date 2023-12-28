Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,824,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,982,000 after purchasing an additional 364,526 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 125,162 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,050,000 after purchasing an additional 112,571 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9,539,900.0% in the second quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $95.91 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $76.73 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.03.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

