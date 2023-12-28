Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 203 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Down 0.1 %

Garmin stock opened at $128.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.79. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $90.12 and a 12 month high of $129.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

