Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 210 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Norges Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,721,000 after acquiring an additional 767,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after acquiring an additional 569,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $209.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.