Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 23 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,046,000 after acquiring an additional 186,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after acquiring an additional 836,667 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,177,068,000 after acquiring an additional 246,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.4 %

Synopsys stock opened at $518.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.15. The company has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.25 and a 52-week high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

