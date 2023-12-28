Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after buying an additional 4,302,510 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,871,000 after buying an additional 1,910,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after buying an additional 1,154,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,412,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after buying an additional 952,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $137.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.69 and its 200 day moving average is $133.08. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

