Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 467,570 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360 over the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

Fortinet Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.02. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.