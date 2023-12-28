Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,284 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $156.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.62. The stock has a market cap of $376.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

