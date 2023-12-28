Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,111,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,819,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,234,000 after acquiring an additional 74,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,723,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,841,000 after acquiring an additional 98,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $4,300,007.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,653,541.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,901,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $79.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $81.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

